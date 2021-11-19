India’s Best Dancer 2: Suniel Shetty recreates Border scenes after accepting fan’s challenge. Watch

Actor Suniel Shetty, in a new promo video for an upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer, accepted a challenge thrown at him by an audience member, who asked him to deliver some lines from 1997’s Border. The video was shared online by the official Sony Entertainment Television Instagram account.

Suniel, who’s set to appear as a special guest on the dance reality show along with actor Karisma Kapoor, will leave not just Karisma and judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur thrilled, but also the studio audience.

Suniel and Karisma will also recreate their chemistry from the 90s, when the two were among the most popular onscreen pairs. They have shared screen space in films such as Gopi Kishan, Rakshak, Krishna, Sapoot, and Baaz, among others. In a previously released promo, the two stars shook a leg to some of their hit numbers, including “Jhanjariya” and “Sundra Sundra.”

Suniel Shetty recently shared the trailer for Tadap, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Ahan Shetty. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and has been directed by Milan Luthria. It is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100.

Suniel will next be seen in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which releases next month.