Sunidhi Chauhan on Indian Idol: ‘We were all told to praise contestants, and so I couldn’t go on’

After Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar revealed that he was pressured into praising the contestants during a special episode that honoured his late father, now singer Sunidhi Chauhan has come forward with her own revelations regarding Indian Idol and the concept of singing reality shows.

While speaking to ETimes TV, Sunidhi said during her days, even she was asked to say nice things to the contestants. The singer said she couldn’t put up the act for a long time. “Not exactly this that everyone had to do this, but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show,” stated Sunidhi.

When asked why are the makers hell-bent upon giving the impression that every contestant is doing a fine job on the show, Sunidhi said, “I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works.”

For those who don’t know or have forgotten, Sunidhi Chuahan used to be a judge on Indian Idol Season 5 and 6. Apart from this, the acclaimed singer has also been a judge on shows such as The Voice and Dil Hai Hindustani.