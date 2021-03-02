Sunayana Fozdar on Disha Vakani’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘The show isn’t just about one character’

The speculation around the return of actor Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been rife ever since she left the show in 2017. There have also been reports that the makers have been looking for someone to replace Vakani. The viewers and the cast of the show are intrigued to know when will they get a decision in this regard. Actor Sunayana Fozdar, who recently replaced actor Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta on the SAB TV show, in a recent interview said, “Hum khud bhi janna chahte hai (even we want to know)” on the subject.

Sharing how only the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi knows when will Dayaben return, Sunayana also told koimoi.com that the sitcom is not only about one person.

She said, “The show is about everyone. It’s not just about one character, the best part of the show is about that. So if a character is still loved and missed but still people are watching the show and it’s doing well, that means it’s a team effort. No one person can take the entire credit, koi ek lead nahi hai. Sabke apne favourites hai, jiski wajah se show abhi tak chal raha hai. (the show doesn’t have one lead. Everyone has their own favourites which is why the show is still on air.)”

Disha Vakani has been essaying the role of Daya from the inception of the daily soap. She took a break after delivering a baby girl in November 2017. The makers and audience have been waiting for her to get back on the show after maternity leave.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta who passed away in 2017. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays a character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.