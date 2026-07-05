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Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis surgery: ‘Spent the last two months healing’
Teleivison actor-comedian Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis.
Actor Sumona Chakravarti has been away from the limelight for some time. She has now revealed the reason behind her absence. In a recent social media post, Sumona shared that on May 4 she underwent surgery “for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years.”
The actor-comedian took to her Instagram handle to share an update on her health. Her post read, “Happy to resurface after a long time. I’ve been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years.”
ALSO READ | Sumona Chakravarti responds to claims she is quitting The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Let me firmly confirm…’
She added, “I’ve spent the last two months healing—physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I’m well.” Sumona further gave the credit to her doctors at the hospital, calling them “angels” for “fixing” her, and “caring” for her. “I will be forever thankful,” the actor remarked.
Talking about why she decided to open up about her health, Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “I’m sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life.”
Sumona also reflected on how the health scare has changed her perspective on life and social media. “From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn’t a practical move. After all, I’m not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media. I was never chasing the number game—be it likes, comments or followers. What I’d like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans. Especially women. A space where we can talk about health—physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, travel, places you’ve visited or want to, books I’ve read, plants, dogs, cats, food, choosing to be single, being independent, being child-free, or simply being a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple. These are just ideas in my head that I’m sharing. I don’t yet know exactly how I’m going to execute them.”
Sumona Chakravarti, best known for playing Kapil Sharma’s wife Manju Sharma in Comedy Nights with Kapil, was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
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