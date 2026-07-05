Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis surgery: ‘Spent the last two months healing’

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has been away from the limelight for some time. She has now revealed the reason behind her absence. In a recent social media post, Sumona shared that on May 4 she underwent surgery “for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years.”

The actor-comedian took to her Instagram handle to share an update on her health. Her post read, “Happy to resurface after a long time. I’ve been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years.”