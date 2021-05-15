Sumona Chakravarti says lockdown has taken an emotional toll on her, opens up about being unemployed

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti has posted a note on social media where she shared how the lockdown has taken a toll on her emotionally. The actor also opened up about being jobless and suffering from Endometriosis since 2011.

In a long note on Instagram, Sumona wrote about working out at home and feeling guilty about her privileges. “Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”

Sumona, a popular face on Indian television, also opened up about her Endometriosis diagnosis as she added, “Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”

With her post, Sumona Chakravarti intended to let people understand that the life of people in showbiz is not always about glitz and glamour. “Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight,” the 32-year-old actor shared.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor stepped out of her comfort zone to pen her feelings, but she did so to inspire people. Concluding her post on a positive note, Sumona added, “We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. 💗💗💗 N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.”

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for many years. But recently, the show went off air as the makers decided to bring a few creative changes and bring it back in a revamped avatar. It was supposed to return in May but the lockdown owing to the second wave of coronavirus delayed it.