Sumona Chakravarti responds to claims she is quitting The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Let me firmly confirm…’

After news of a break, comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is back in the limelight over buzz of Sumona Chakravarti quitting the show. The actor had been missing from the show off late and recently even shared a poster of her new project. The development led to people believing that she is no more a part of the show. However, in a recent interview, Sumona has clarified that she continues to be part of the Sony TV show.

“Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either,” she told India.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Zest (@zeezest)

Sumona will be soon seen in a travel show Shonar Bangla, which will air on lifestyle channel Zee Zest. The series will see her exploring the lanes of West Bengal and bringing untold stories from the state. Talking about her new project, the actor said, “The Shonar Bangla show is a short one month commitment that facilitates both my passions of travel and being a proud Bengali hence I undertook the same. Trust you will understand!”

In the coming weeks, The Kapil Sharma Show will go on a short break. During that time, Kapil will be traveling to the USA for a tour.

As per the source, the break this time too would be a short one, probably a few weeks. However, Kapil and his team will take that call in a few days. As of now, Kapil is juggling between his show and his Bollywood film, directed by Nandita Das. The filming is currently underway in Orissa.