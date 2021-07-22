Sumona Chakravarti is missing from Kapil Sharma Show promos, posts cryptic note: ‘A horrible feeling’

Sumona Chakravarti‘s absence from the latest season promos of The Kapil Sharma Show have sparked speculation of her possible exit. The actor, who played the role of Kapil’s wife Bhuri on the show, shared a cryptic message that hinted she might not be a part of the comedy show anymore. Sumona took to Instagram and shared a post about how to ‘move on’ from a situation. Neither Sumona nor the makers of Kapil’s show have commented on her absence from promos till now.

She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book, Everything You’ll Ever Need and it read, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Sumona Chakravarti) (Photo: Instagram/ Sumona Chakravarti)

There has been no official announcement from the makers of The Kapil Sharma show, regarding her departure as yet. In May, Sumona took to social media and revealed how the coronavirus lockdown had impacted her life and career. She also mentioned that she was unemployed. “I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” she wrote.

A few days ago, Kapil shared several photos that that featured him, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahri and Chandan Prabhakar. He wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” Archana Puran Singh, who is a judge on the show, is also a part of the photos.

Kapil Sharma will be returning with the new season of the comedy show, reportedly late in August.