Sumona Chakravarti shares photo from The Kapil Sharma Show sets, Archana Puran Singh confirms there’s a big twist

The speculations around Sumona Chakravarti not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show have come to an end. The actor has shared a photo from the set of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show on social media announcing that she is ‘Back to work’.

The picture shared by Sumona has her striking a pose with a team member of The Kapil Sharma Show. Rumours about Sumona quitting the show started doing the rounds after she was missing from the promos of the new season.

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is also returing in the show, confirmed that Sumona is a part of the cast. She told Aaj Tak, “If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona.”

Sumona Chakravarti shared this picture on her Instagram account. Sumona Chakravarti shared this picture on her Instagram account.

The comedy show went off-air in February and is now returning in an all-new avatar that incorporates online interaction with the audience. The makers have also got a new set designed.

Sumona essayed the role of Kapil’s wife Bhoori in The Kapil Sharma Show. Speculations around her absence from the show grew stronger when she posted a cryptic message on social media just a day after its first teaser came out.

She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book, Everything You’ll Ever Need, and it read, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will return on television on August 21. Besides Kapil, Archana and Sumona, the new season of the show will feature Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and Chandan Prabhakar. They have already shot with the team of upcoming films Bhuj: The Pride of India and BellBottom.