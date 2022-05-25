Sumona Chakravarti debunks wedding rumours: ‘If I do get married…’

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti on Wednesday took to Instagram to debunk her wedding rumours. Several recent reports suggested that the actor was set to tie the knot with Kajol’s cousin Samrat Mukherjee. While Sumona’s rumoured relationship with Samrat is old news, the report about a wedding seems to have irked the actor. Addressing her note to ‘dear tabloids’, Sumona wrote in capital letters that she’s not getting married. The actor also added that everyone should stop speculating about her personal life.

“Dear Tabloids, Thank u for taking interest in my personal life but it really ain’t necessary. I’AM NOT GETTING MARRIED. You’ll like to keep circulating my wedding rumour every year very diligently. Who i date/marry/live in with… is my own personal business & if ever i feel like sharing, i will. Until then, i request all to please stop speculating, it’s an earnest request. Thank You!,” Sumona’s note read.

Apart from the note, the actor also added a caption stating that if she is set to get married, she would have proudly announced the same. She wrote, “Post Mortem of Rumours. RIP. P.s If i do get married i will very happily & proudly announce and showcase (my man & the marriage). Cool.”

In an earlier interview, Sumona Chakravarti had rubbished rumours of a wedding, stating that Samrat Mukherjee is just a family friend. The actor also added that the news of their affair is very old, and she doesn’t like talking about her personal life.

“Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it,” the actor told ETimes.

As for Samrat Mukherjee, Sumona said, “He’s a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way.” When asked about her wedding, she replied, “I think I have answered your question.”

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti recently wrapped up the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. The team is gearing up for their USA tour.