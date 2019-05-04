Sumit Saini wins The Voice Season 3

Haryana’s Sumit Saini on Saturday emerged as the winner of The Voice Season 3. While the singing reality show, aired on Star Plus, had AR Rahman as the super judge, Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor were the coaches. With Rahman unwell, Asha Bhosle was introduced as the super judge for the final episode.

Advertising

Sumit Saini beat Simran Choudhary, Hargun Kaur and Adnan Ahmad to take home the winning trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The Voice kickstarted its journey in February this year. After a round of blind auditions, 48 contestants were selected and divided between the four coaches. After weeks of tough competition, Sumit Saini was the first contestant to be selected for the finals.

Hailing from a family of farmers in Haryana, Sumit started his singing journey by performing jagraans from a tender age of three. His performance on “Kinna sona tenu rab ne banaya” during the auditions won him a coveted spot in coach Harshdeep Kaur’s team. Sumit was also the first contestant to get a ‘Jai Ho performance’ compliment from super judge AR Rahman.

Advertising

Apart from the finalists, the grand finale also witnessed some breathtaking performances by coaches and super judge Asha Bhosle. While Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle mesmerised all with “Kabhi toh nazar milao,” Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor also gave rocking performances on a medley of songs.

Also Read | The Voice Season 3 finale: Highlights

The Voice was hosted by Divyanka Tripathi. With her being busy with shoots, Karan Wahi took her spot for a few episodes. The two actors co-hosted the finale episode that aired on Saturday.