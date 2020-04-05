Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been married for two years now. (Photo: Ekta Kaul/Instagram) Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been married for two years now. (Photo: Ekta Kaul/Instagram)

Actor Sumeet Vyas and actor-wife Ekta Kaul, who have been married for two years now, will soon turn first time parents, the Mere Angne Mein star has revealed on Instagram.

Ekta shared today an adorable picture of the couple, where Sumeet is seen kissing her forehead while caressing her baby bump.

The actor captioned the photo, writing, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I.”

The couple’s colleagues from the industry began pouring their wishes as soon as the Instagram post went up. Actors Rashami Desai, Amol Parashar, Sehban Azim and Sapna Pabbi were the first ones to congratulate them.

Amol, who has shared screen space with Sumeet in TVF’s Tripling and is close friends of the actor, wrote, “Have made a list of all the ‘good’ things I am gonna teach her/him.”

Sumeet and Ekta made their relationship public with the announcement of their engagement and prospective wedding in August 2018. A month later, the couple tied the knot in Ekta’s hometown, Jammu.

