Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul shower love on son Ved as he turns one: ‘I’ll never stop kissing your neck, even when you’re with someone’

Actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s son Ved Vyas has turned one today, June 3. The happy parents, through individual social media posts, showered love on their baby boy. While Sumeet warned that he will never stop kissing his neck even when he is ‘older and with someone’, Ekta celebrated a year of motherhood.

The Veere Di Wedding actor shared a video of him playing with his son. As the baby waited for his father, he sneaks in trying to make him smile and then cuddles him. Sumeet Vyas wrote, “Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me. . . And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re Older and with someone, remember, I told you this… 😘.”

On the other hand, Ekta posted a video with Ved on a latest Instagram trend. The Mere Angne Mein actor captioned it, “And we are 1.. 🥰🥰 One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love.. Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo .”

Their posts were soon flooded with good wishes and love for the adorable toddler. Actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Happy birthday my laddoo ❤️ ,” while Kubra Sait feigned surprise at him already being one. Calling him a ‘cupcake’, Nimrat Kaur replied on the post, “May God always bless his heart and smile….all the love of the world to your cupcake ♥️♥️♥️.” Sumeet’s sister, actor Shruti Vyas also wished her nephew as she wrote, “Happy 1st birthday sunshine,Bhua loves you so much #vedvyas 🦄.”

Others like Shikha Singh, Kriti Vij, Rasika Dugal, Anand Tiwari, Gajraj Rao and Evelyn Sharma also commented on the posts.

After dating each other for a while, Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018 in the presence of their close friends and family in Jammu. While announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy last year, the Tripling actor has tweeted, “It’s a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché … smothering the child every few minutes…”

In an interview last year, the actor also revealed what went behind naming their son after the mythological figure Ved Vyas, known as the author of Mahabharat.

“Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense,” Sumeet told Mumbai Mirror.