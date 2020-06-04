Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome a baby boy

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 9:31:17 am
Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. They have named him, Ved.
Sumeet took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “It’s a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché … smothering the child every few minutes…”
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018.
More details awaited.
