Thursday, June 04, 2020
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome a baby boy

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. They have named him Ved.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 9:31:17 am
Sumeet Vyas Ekta Kaul Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018. (Photo: Ekta Kaul/Instagram)

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. They have named him, Ved.

Sumeet took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “It’s a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché … smothering the child every few minutes…”

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018.

More details awaited.

