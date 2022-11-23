Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father says he regrets sending her to Bigg Boss 16: ‘Please don’t vote for her, want her evicted’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan‘s stay in Bigg Boss 16 became tougher, after her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot was questioned by host Salman Khan. As Salman remarked that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin, Tina Datta also agreed to the same, leaving Sumbul feeling attacked. To boost her up and get her on the right track, the actor’s father connected with her via a phone call, and asked her to amp up her game. Many in the audience, however, felt that it was unfair of the makers to give Sumbul a reality check through an outside source.

Responding to the claims, Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan told indianexpress.com that the channel wasn’t biased but the makers had a big heart to allow him that conversation. “It was the matter of an 18-year-old girl, who was character assassinated on national television. While I understand people will play games, it was wrong to attack her personally. The makers understood the sensitivity of the issue and thus allowed me to speak to her. It was much needed and I am thankful to them, and Salman Khan sir too. I don’t think it was unfair in any way, as it was the need of the hour.”

A few of his words, however, came across as crass and were called out by fans of the show. Tina Datta’s mother also took to social media to reveal that the family was upset about his comments about the Uttaran actor. Agreeing with her claims, Touqeer confessed that he was unwell after watching the said episode, and had to be hospitalised. As he was under a lot of medication, he unconsciously used a few words that he now regrets.

“My blood pressure shot up after watching Sumbul being attacked by everyone. I was in the ICU and my daughter was trying to get Sumbul out of the house for a few moments. I was still sedated when she handed me the phone to speak to her. After I watched the episode, I was shocked that I used a few wrong words like ‘laat maarna’ and ‘kamine’. While I don’t regret my emotions, I am ready to apologise for the same to Tina and her mother,” he shared.

However, Touqeer Khan added that Tina Datta’s mother should also realise that her daughter has continuously spewed venom against Sumbul. Even in the recent episode, he shared that Tina said she will make life hell for his daughter, which also was wrong in many ways.

The concerned father defended Salman Khan, even when he was the one who used the word ‘obsessive’. “I have no complaints about him. There are different ways to show people the right way. While he had tried being nice in the initial episode, a strict way was needed now. I am thankful that sir helped Sumbul see the reality.”

Talking about Sumbul and her performance in the show, her father mentioned that his daughter has always been this way. He also stated that since she’s been brought up by a single parent, she doesn’t understand the difference in gender touch. He reasoned this is why she has been so close to Shalin, which has been questioned by many in the house.

Touqeer Khan also added that he now regrets sending his daughter to Bigg Boss 16 at such a young age, a fact that many have also raised in and outside the house. “I have raised Sumbul in a protective environment. When the offer came, I thought it would be a great means to let her understand duniyadari. Neither I nor Sumbul have followed the show, and I never realised that something like this will happen. Today, I regret that I chose to send my daughter to the show. It did more harm to her than favour.”

He added that now he wants audience to not vote for Sumbul so that she can get evicted this weekend. Sharing that he feels his daughter has lost herself, the worried father said, “I know there are people who love her but I think it’s time she should be out. The girl who is in the house is not my daughter. She has lost her positivity and happiness. I don’t want her to go through any grief again. I would thus request her fans to not vote for her. I am praying she gets evicted this Saturday.”

This weekend, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s family will join Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.