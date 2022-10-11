scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not interested in finding love in Bigg Boss 16: ‘I am only focused on the trophy’

Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spoke about forming a connection inside the house and her game plan.

bigg boss 16, sumbul touqeer khanSumbul Touqeer Khan is the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot‘s closeness in the Bigg Boss 16 house has raised many eyebrows. As the Imlie actor follows Shalin around, the latter basks in the attention, and sometimes even complains about it to his friends. The co-contestants did not take time to ship the two and often taunt Sumbul for being Shalin’s shadow. However, before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Sumbul had clarified that she wasn’t keen on finding a connection and that her focus would be just the trophy.

Given the actor is quite young to be on Bigg Boss, we asked if her father had warned her about forging a relationship on the show. “I don’t think he had to mention. The show is not Jeevansathi.com that I will go and find a partner. Honestly, just like a horse in the race, I have put on blinders, and only focused on the trophy,” she told indianexpress.com.

The actor further shared that while people will question her presence on the show, given her age (she’s just 18), once they get to know her, they will understand her maturity. “I have seen and gone through a lot at this age. Hence, if someone will question my maturity, I would just ask them to sit with me for an hour. Also, I am confident that this teenager will go father in the game as compared to the more experienced ones,” she added.

 

 

Coming to the game, Sumbul Touqeer Khan mentioned how she’s honest and will not be scared to show her real side. However, she shared that she’s only scared about taking sides in the show. Elaborating on the same, the actor said that she hopes even in anger or in emotional moments, she takes the right stand.

Calling her family her strength, Sumbul shared how she has been staying away from her father for some time. Post wrapping the shoot of Imlie, she was looking forward to spending time with him. However, now that Bigg Boss came up, she shared that she’s upset about missing celebrating her birthday without him.

Finally, when we asked her to pick three things that she would have liked to smuggle inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sumbul said, “Kumar Sanu sir had given me a Rs 500 note as a blessing, which I keep in my phone’s cover. I would want to take that. Also, my diary and pen, so that I could write poetry and my painting set.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs every day on Colors.

