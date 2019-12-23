A Suitable Boy actress Sadaf Jafar beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow, says Mira Nair

Sadaf Jafar is part of the cast of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy TV series. (Photo: Mira Nair/Sadaf Jafar/Facebook) Sadaf Jafar is part of the cast of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy TV series. (Photo: Mira Nair/Sadaf Jafar/Facebook)

Filmmaker Mira Nair took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that Sadaf Jafar, an actor in Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy, has been arrested in Lucknow. Jafar was arrested during an anti-CAA protest.

Nair shared a report about Jafar’s arrest on Twitter and wrote, “This is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”

Sadaf Jafar’s arrest was captured on a Facebook live. She can be heard expressing surprise after a female cop arrests her. In an earlier live video, Jafar can be heard asking cops to stop those who are pelting stones.

SHO of Hazratganj police station DP Kushwaha told Hindustan Times, “Sadaf was arrested along with other violent protesters near Parivartan Chowk by our police team. She has been sent to jail. We have sufficient video evidence of her involvement in the protest on December 19. She can appeal against her arrest in court.”

Sadaf Jafar’s sister Nahid Verma, though, denied the police’s claims. “She (Sadaf) was unarmed and never raised any slogan against the government. She was all for upholding the Constitution that governs the law of the land,” Verma told HT.

A couple of film personalities have reacted to the actor’s arrest, including filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma.

Hansal Mehta tweeted, “This is shocking. And telling. How the people have shaken up an establishment that finds no other alternative than to brutalise in the face of protest. #ReleaseSadafJafar.”

Vijay Varma wrote on Twitter, “I was shooting with her a fortnight ago. And now she’s in jail! This is insane. This is the lowest low.”

Besides having been a part of A Suitable Boy and theatre, she is also an UP Congress media spokesperson, teacher and social activist.

