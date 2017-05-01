Sugandha Mishra on wedding rumours with Kapil Sharma Show co-actor Sanket Bhosle: We played lovers on screen, not real life

Rumours claimed that Sanket Bhosle bagged a role on The Kapil Sharma Show because of Sugandha Mishra. Rumours claimed that Sanket Bhosle bagged a role on The Kapil Sharma Show because of Sugandha Mishra.

Actor Sugandha Mishra, of The Kapil Sharma Show fame, broke her silence on rumours about her upcoming wedding to comedian Sanket Bhosle, who has been a part of the same show. Contrary to media reports that the two are ready to tie the knot, Sugandha told indianexpress.com they are only “good friends” and there is no truth to the speculation.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” Sugandha replied when asked about the rumours.

Since yesterday, gossip mills have been abuzz with news that Sugandha and Sanket have been dating each other for a year now. It was also being speculated that Sanket bagged a role on The Kapil Sharma Show because of Sugandha. The fact that they will be seen co-hosting Zee TV’s show, Summer Express 2017, is considered as a part of their plan to take more assignments together. A friend of Sanket, who is currently out of Mumbai busy shooting, also debunked the rumours. “We can only laugh at these rumours. Someone created a false news and everyone else jumped onto it. Some people have even made imaginary invitation cards. This is bizarre. There is no truth to these reports,” the actor’s friend told us on the condition of anonymity.

Besides his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanket is known for his mimicry of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

