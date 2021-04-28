Inside Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale wedding: The Kapil Sharma Show actor tells husband, ‘your life, my rules’. See photo

Actors Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on Monday. Following all safety protocols, the wedding, which happened in Jalandhar, was attended only by family and very close friends.

Sharing the first photo from the wedding, The Kapil Sharma Show actors added their own witty twist to the caption. While Sugandha made it clear who will wear the pants in this marriage, Sanket was happy about his wife’s name getting longer. “Aur isee ke sath … @drrrsanket “Your Life ,My Rules” 😉❤️❤️,” she wrote. Sanket on his part posted, “Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey ! “Sugandha Mishra Bhosale” 😉❤️❤️❤️🕺💃.”

The newly weds looked resplendent in their pastel shade outfits. Ditching the usual red, the bride opted for an off white embroidery lehenga, pairing it up with a baby pink dupatta, while Sanket complemented her in a sea-green sherwani.

Their friends may have missed seeing them become man and wife in person but they were quick to send in their wishes for the newly weds. Gauahar Khan wrote, “👏👏👏👏 yay congratulations god bless ♥️,” while Neha Kakkar posted, “Awwwww.. 😍😍 Congratulations You two!! ♥️🤗😇.” Harshdeep Kaur while congratulating the couple mentioned how they were ‘Made for each other!!’. Others like Bidita Bag, Ridhima Pandit, Abhishek Bajaj, Hiten Tejwani, Hussain Kuwajerwala also wished them on their posts.

Earlier, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale also shared photos from their pre-wedding festivities. The mehendi ceremony kickstarted the celebration, and Sugandha was seen flaunting her henna-adorned hands for pictures. Sanket also shared a video of them interacting virtually over a video call. In the same, he was seen blowing kisses at her and even showed his palm, which too had a mehendi design.

The couple also had an engagement ceremony, where they sported matching yellow and pink outfits, and happily posted with their rings.

See all photos of Sugandha and Sanket’s pre-wedding events:

While rumours of the two dating have been around for a long time, they made their relationship official a few days back. Sharing a loved-up photo with his lady love on Instagram, Sanket Bhosale wrote, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍,” while she shared how the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun.

Talking about getting married amid the pandemic, Sugandha, in an earlier interview mentioned how she is shopping for her trousseau online. She also confessed that even when it’s going to be a close knit affair, she wanted to fulfil her dream of wearing a 10 kg lehenga at the wedding.

The actor-singer further shared how the guests would undergo Covid-19 tests before they attend the functions. “Sanket is very particular. He is going to arrange for a team who will do Rapid Antigen Test before the wedding. Most of the relatives have already taken vaccines and they will also go through RTPCR tests before attending the wedding so that no one is at risk. We are going to follow all the norms set by the government,” she told ETimes.