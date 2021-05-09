Sugandha Mishra posts romantic note for Sanket Bhosale on his birthday: ‘Never knew what soulmate meant until I met you’

"I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you," wrote Sugandha Mishra. (Photo: Sugandha Mishra/Instagram)

Newly married Sugandha Mishra took to Instagram to wish husband Sanket Bhosale with a loved up note recently. Stating that he never ceases to amaze her, the comedian thanked him for being her ‘companion, comforter and a friend’.

Sharing loved up pictures from their earlier photoshoot, Sugandha wished Sanket a happy birthday. The singer then went on to express her love for Sanket and wrote that she never knew what soulmate meant until she met him.

“❤️Happy Birthday @drrrsanket ❤️❤️I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you….❤️U Never Cease to Amaze me…❤️Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do…❤️U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend…Happy Birthday Hubby 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” wrote Sugandha Mishra.

Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Sanket replied to his wife, writing, “Thank you my love…..love you forever and ever” along with adding multiple heart emojis to the post. As Sugandha replied back “love you forever” on his comment, he added “Thank you baiko (wife in Marathi),” on the post.

Sugandha also shared the photos on her Instagram stories with Tommy Rice’s “Happy Birthday Husband” song playing in the background.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been sharing videos and photos from their dreamy wedding on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show actors got married in Jalandhar on April 26 in the presence of family and close friends. However, recent news reports suggest that given there were more than 10 guests at the event, the couple was booked by the police for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Sugandha had recently also shared glimpses from a puja ceremony she performed with her husband at their home in the presence of family. The actor-couple looked adorable decked in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

While the couple had been dating for a long time, they officially announced their relationship recently. While revealing their wedding date, Sanket had shared a photo of himself and his lady love on Instagram and written, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍.”