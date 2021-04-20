Sugandha Mishra leaves for her wedding, Sanket Bhosale says ‘exams jaisa lag raha hai’

The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra are all set to tie the knot in a few days and Sugandha has already left for Ludhiana, the venue. Sharing a photo from her seat in the plane, she wrote on Instagram story, “On my way”.

The groom-to-be, meanwhile, is already feeling the jitters. In a hilarious video shared on Instagram, the doctor-comedian mentions how getting married feels like taking an exam.

Sanket is seen hovering his hands around a crystal ball in a bid to seek what lies in his future. The ball pops up ‘getting married’, making him jump in fear. He captioned the video, “Exam jaisa lag raha hai !😂😅❤️🙏,” adding hashtags with words future and plans.

Sugandha was quick to respond to Sanket and wrote on his post, “Lagna bhi chahiye 🤪😂❤️ (You should feel so).”

While rumours of Sugandha and Sanket dating have been around for a long time, they made their relationship official a few days back. Sharing a loved-up photo with his lady love, Sanket wrote, “𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆 ❤️😍,” while she shared how the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun.

Talking about getting married amid the pandemic, Sugandha, in an interview, mentioned how she is shopping for her trousseau online. She also said that even when it’s going to be a close knit affair, she wants to fulfil her dreams of wearing a 10 kg lehenga at the wedding. The actor-singer mentioned how the guests would undergo Covid-19 tests before they attend the functions.

“Sanket is very particular. He is going to arrange for a team who will do Rapid Antigen Test before the wedding. Most of the relatives have already taken vaccines and they will also go through RTPCR tests before attending the wedding so that no one is at risk. We are going to follow all the norms set by the government,” The Kapil Sharma Show actor told ETimes.