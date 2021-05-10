Sugandha Mishra celebrates husband Sanket Bhosale’s birthday, fans ask why is there a policeman in the video

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra on Sunday celebrated husband Sanket Bhosale’s birthday at home. In a video, Sanket can be seen cutting a cake that seemed to be a twin celebration of his birthday and wedding. Apart from the couple, the celebration also saw a few of their friends joining in.

Sugandha shared a video of Sanket cutting the cake, and lovingly feeding her the first bite. The newlyweds can also be seen for the picture. Interestingly, apart from a few friends, a police officer was also seen in their home standing in a corner. While many commented on the presence of the cop, there is no clarity why he was present there.

Reposting the video, Sanket Bhosale also gave a glimpse of his midnight birthday celebration, where he and Sugandha smeared cake on each other’s face. Sharing a few photos, the doctor-turned-comedian thanked God for giving him a special gift in Sugandha. He wrote, ” 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 … 𝙖𝙨 𝙂𝙤𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙢𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙞𝙛𝙩 @sugandhamishra23.” .”

A lot of Sanket and Sugandha’s friends and colleagues wished the birthday boy on his post. Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade wrote, ” Happy birthday to this boy who always brings a smile on everyone’s face. Stay happy @drrrsanket,” while Hiten Tejwani added, “Happy birthday bro..have a good one ..be blessed always.”

On Sunday, sharing loved-up pictures from their earlier photoshoot, Sugandha wished husband Sanket a happy birthday. The singer even expressed her love for Sanket and wrote that she never knew what a soulmate meant until she met him.

“Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you….U Never Cease to Amaze me…Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do…U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend…Happy Birthday Hubby 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” wrote the comedienne.

Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Sanket replied to his wife, writing, “Thank you my love…..love you forever and ever” along with adding multiple heart emojis to the post. As Sugandha replied back “love you forever” to his comment, he added “Thank you baiko (wife in Marathi),” on the post.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been sharing videos and photos from their dreamy wedding on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show actors got married in Jalandhar on April 26 in the presence of family and close friends. The couple had recently also shared glimpses from a puja ceremony at their home in the presence of family. The actor-couple looked adorable decked in traditional Maharashtrian attire.