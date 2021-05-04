Sugandha Mishra’s ‘caring wife’ avatar shocks husband Sanket Bhosale, fans are reminded of The Kapil Sharma Show

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who tied the knot on April 26, have been keeping fans updated by sharing inside pictures from their dreamy wedding. After a series of photos and videos, Sanket has now uploaded a ‘shaadi ke baad’ video showing Sugandha’s ‘caring wife’ side, but it comes with a twist.

In the reel shared by Sanket, he is wished good morning by his wife, and lovingly asked if he would like to have some tea. As he replies in affirmative and even shares he wants a strong cuppa, Sugandha throws a googly at him saying, ‘jao bana lo (go and make it)’.

The video received a tremendous response from their friends and fans, who could not have enough of their fun camaraderie. “Ab mil kar banao videos…aur mil kar hasao (Now get together to create videos, and make people laugh)”, wrote Milind, while Vishal added, “Hota hai sir sab ke sath hota hai (It happens with everyone).” Many were reminded of The Kapil Sharma Show, of which the two have been a part. “Their videos remind me of Kapil Sharma Show,” wrote a fan.

Apart from the beautiful wedding clicks, the newly wed couple has been also showcasing their funny side. In an earlier video shared by Sugandha, Sanket is seen addressing her as “Mrs Bhosale” to which Sugandha replies, “Hello, Mister Mishra,” which leaves The Kapil Sharma Show actor shocked. He described the video as, “Bhosale ka jawaab Mishra se.”

Sugandha also gave a glimpse of what a “swag” queen she was at her wedding as she arrived on a palanquin at her wedding venue. She also shared videos from their garland ceremony, where Sanket is seen kissing her hands, before posing together as an official couple.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in Jalandhar in the presence of their family and very close friends. The couple had arranged for a strict Covid-19 safety protocol at the ceremony, and everyone attending it had to get tested.

While the couple has been dating for a long time, they officially announced their relationship quite recently. While revealing their wedding date, Sanket Bhosale shared a loved-up photo with his lady love on Instagram and wrote, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍,” while she shared how the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun.