Sugandha Mishra answers like a boss as husband Sanket Bhosale calls her ‘Mrs Bhosale’, see photos from their wedding

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra got married on April 26, but it seems the celebrations are still going on. On Saturday, Sanket shared a funny video in which he talks about how life has changed for him after the wedding. In the video, Sanket is seen lip-syncing to a dialogue that says he will now lead the life of a decent man. On Sunday, he gave a glimpse of his wedding day with photos in which Sanket and Sugandha are seen performing a ritual.

In another video shared by Sugandha, Sanket is seen addressing her as “Mrs Bhosale” to which Sugandha replies, “Hello, Mister Mishra,” which leaves the Kapil Sharma Shpw actor shocked. He described the video as, “Bhosale ka jawaab Mishra se.” Sugandha also posted photos of her D-Day, which received immense love from her contemporaries. Bhoomi Trivedi commented on the picture, “congratulations to both you lovebirds.. I thoroughly waited for this day, & Sugandha knows it why. All my best wishes to you guys. Stay Happy 🌸💕 God Bless You.” Aditi Singh Sharma sent her warm wishes to the couple and wrote, “Had been waiting for this special day.”

Sugandha also gave a glimpse of what a “swag” queen she was at her wedding.

Check out Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhonale wedding pictures here:

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in the presence of their close friends and family in Ludhiana.

They made their relationship official on social media a few days back.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sugandha spoke about how her many plans for the wedding were ruined by the lockdown. “I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later,” she shared.