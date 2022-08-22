Sudhanshu Pandey reveals what would happen if he met Vanraj and Anupamaa in real life

Sudhanshu Pandey is celebrating his birthday today and ‘hopes’ he is working on the day, as that gives him ‘most happiness’. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Anupamaa actor shared that given the last year, he feels blessed to have a job, and considers the coming year as an ‘important one’.

“I remember last year, we were still in a lockdown, and I had just recovered from Covid. I think I can’t thank God enough for the past year. In times, when the whole world is crashing down, the economy has fallen, people are jobless, we were blessed by the almighty. I had the opportunity to work and was doing great health-wise. When everything could have gone haywire, it all went right. I think it was the best year of my life. And thus you want to make the most of the time and do everything you’ve dreamt of earlier. Not just career-wise but also making life capable of being able to help society. So I think the next year is going to be quite an important one for me,” the birthday boy shared.

Sudhanshu stars in Anupamaa where his character, Vanraj, is detested by fans. Many would be apprehensive to pick up a project like this but for Sudhanshu, the conviction of his producer Rajan Shahi did the trick. He shared, “When Rajan approached me, he was still in a meeting with the channel. He had barely conceived the project and told me that he would talk to the channel only if I agreed to play Vanraj. He couldn’t see anyone else in that part. Back then, he hadn’t even cast anyone and Vanraj became an anchor for the show. It was not a typical protagonist, quite grey but yes very realistic. TV hasn’t seen a male lead like this ever. And while I had my doubts, Rajan’s conviction became my conviction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Pandey (@sudanshu_pandey)

Vanraj may seem like an evil man on paper but for the actor, he is a real man. He stated that he is very serious about his work and takes all measures to make his characters look convincing. Sudhanshu added that while he has played all his parts with 100 percent conviction, people noticed his performance because he is around more often. “With television, you watch a character every day and thus it gets registered strongly. People also get attached to it and before we know it, our roles become an integral part of everyone’s life. Vanraj has made life difficult for Anupamaa in many ways but there has been a justification for everything that he does. Infidelity may not have a justification but in today’s time, it’s an experience that most people have gone through in some way. We may not want to accept it but this is the reality. I think Anupamaa’s success lies in its realistic fabric, and Vanraj is one of the most real characters you will ever come across.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

So what will he tell Vanraj or Anupamaa, if he gets to meet them in real life? “That’s a tricky question,” Sudhanshu laughed to say, adding, “I don’t know. I would tell them to meet Rajan. He will definitely have solutions to all their problems.”

As the actor headed back for his shoot, we quizzed him about the social media trolling and whether that ever takes a toll on him. After a pause, he replied, “I think it all depends on the state of mind you are in. If you are in a good confident space, it doesn’t. But on days when you are vulnerable, it does affect you. I think it’s only human to feel things. I think one needs to feel it, and experience it to let it out of your system. Also, it’s important to feel the hatred to value love. It makes you feel glad about so many other things. So yes, I do get affected but I don’t let it creep in beyond a certain point.”

Anupamaa, also starring Rupali Ganguly, airs on Star Plus.