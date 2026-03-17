Sudhaa Chandran expresses frustration over Mumbai’s dug-up roads, urges BMC to take action: ‘Don’t want producers to bear losses because we are not reaching on time’

Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran recently had an unpleasant experience in Mumbai. What began as a routine day of shooting turned chaotic when she was stuck in a traffic jam for over 20 minutes near Madh Island. Poorly maintained roads and ongoing, unfinished construction work in the area led to the congestion. A visibly frustrated Sudhaa shared a video from her car, criticising the authorities over the condition of the roads and urging the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to take necessary action.

‘Don’t want producers to bear losses’

Sharing a strongly worded message on Instagram about Mumbai’s uneven roads, Sudhaa Chandran said such situations often delay artistes from reaching work on time. She added that she wouldn’t want her producers to bear the consequences of her delays. Sudhaa said, “I am going to Madh Island, and the roads here are dug up so badly that I am stuck in traffic for the last 25 minutes. How will we go to work? Please repair these roads so that we can reach our workplace on time. We don’t want producers to bear losses because we are not reaching on time. This is my appeal to BMC to fix these roads because they have been in the same condition since last year. If this is the case, it will get very difficult for us artists to arrive on time.”