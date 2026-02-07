Sudha Chandran made Rs 3,000 per day on Kaahin Kissii Roz, now charges Rs 3 lakh: ‘I bought my house with that money’

Television actor Sudha Chandran is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of television, thanks to her time on Ekta Kapoor’s daily shows. With stints on shows like Kaahin Kissi Roz, K Street Pali Hill, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she garnered a massive fan following in the early 2000s. In a recent interview, Sudha reminisced about her days on the sets of Kaahin Kissi Roz and how it solidified her name in the industry.

The Naagin actor sat down for a conversation on Hindi Rush’s YouTube channel, where she was asked about her time working for Balaji Telefilms. She recalled signing Kaahin Kissii Roz and said, “I got married around the same time I signed the show, and people were convinced that I would get divorced because they said I would never get time to go home. I got a lot of support from my husband, who told me to hold on to this opportunity, and for 8 years straight, I worked day and night. But it was fun, because you were earning fame and money. The money I am making today from television is because of those characters that I played.”