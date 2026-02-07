Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sudha Chandran made Rs 3,000 per day on Kaahin Kissii Roz, now charges Rs 3 lakh: ‘I bought my house with that money’
Actor Sudha Chandran reminisces about playing the character of Ramola Sikand on the television show Kaahin Kissii Roz.
Television actor Sudha Chandran is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of television, thanks to her time on Ekta Kapoor’s daily shows. With stints on shows like Kaahin Kissi Roz, K Street Pali Hill, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she garnered a massive fan following in the early 2000s. In a recent interview, Sudha reminisced about her days on the sets of Kaahin Kissi Roz and how it solidified her name in the industry.
The Naagin actor sat down for a conversation on Hindi Rush’s YouTube channel, where she was asked about her time working for Balaji Telefilms. She recalled signing Kaahin Kissii Roz and said, “I got married around the same time I signed the show, and people were convinced that I would get divorced because they said I would never get time to go home. I got a lot of support from my husband, who told me to hold on to this opportunity, and for 8 years straight, I worked day and night. But it was fun, because you were earning fame and money. The money I am making today from television is because of those characters that I played.”
She laid on even more appreciation for the production house and said, “We were pampered on the sets of Balaji shows. We had vanity vans, and there was no pressure. Many of us came from films, and we weren’t getting work. Sudha added that witnessing the junoon (passion) on the sets of Balaji shows made her happy and made her want to work even more. ” When you start getting the things you manifested, like money and fame, you get even more involved. That is the money with which I bought my house and my cars,” said the actor.
Recalling her very first pay cheque for the aforementioned show, Sudha said, “Let me tell you, when I started working as Ramola Sikand, I used to charge Rs 3,000 per day. Today, I charge 100 times that. It’s not about money; it’s about the fame and respect you have earned because of that money… The dreams you could fulfil because of that money. That is the biggest thing of all, and even though my father had a house in Mumbai, I was able to buy a house for myself with that money.”
Sudha is currently a part of the TV show Noyontara.
