Sudha Chandran recalls chilling paranormal experience during Gujarat shoot: 'I could sense that it was entering my body'

Veteran actor Sudha Chandran recalls terrifying paranormal experiences during shoots, including a night in Gujarat when she felt an energy attack, leaving her frozen until she turned to faith.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 8, 2026
Sudha Chandran opens up about a paranormal experience.
Veteran television actor and classical dancer Sudha Chandran recently recalled her experiences with what she believes were paranormal encounters. In an interview with Hindi Rush, the actor spoke about sensing unusual energies during shoots and shared incidents that left her deeply shaken.

Sudha said that she is highly sensitive to energies around her and can sense paranormal activity almost instantly. She recalled an incident that took place during a shoot in Gujarat.

Sudha Chandran recalls a scary night in Gujarat

“I can sense paranormal activity very quickly. This happened when I was shooting in Gujarat. It happened right in front of my eyes. I was attacked,” she said.

Recounting the night, Sudha Chandran described returning to her room after a long day on set. “I reached my room at around 11:30 pm, had dinner and went to sleep. I clearly remember that my mother and I were sleeping on the same bed,” she recalled.

“When I woke up, I saw that a cupboard in the room was open. I could sense an energy moving towards me. When it reached me, it felt like a heavy weight pressing down on my chest. I was trying to open my mouth, but no sound was coming out. I couldn’t move my hands, even though my mother was right next to me.”

Sudha felt the presence growing stronger. “I could see it growling. I could sense that it was entering my body,” she said.

In that moment of fear, she turned to faith. “I took the name of Lord Kartik, somehow struck my mother with my hand, and suddenly my voice came back. The pressure that was on my chest slowly lifted and left my body.”

Her mother immediately intervened. “My mother applied vibhuti on me, and I became completely calm,” Sudha added.

Sudha Chandran shares another errie experience

Sudha Chandran went on to share another eerie experience from a shoot in South India. “At night, I used to hear the sound of anklets and the sound of a woman crying,” she said. When she asked people around her about it, the response offered little comfort. “‘What can we even say, madam? This place itself is like this,’” she was told.

Over the years, Sudha said she has learned to trust her instincts completely. “The moment I enter a place, I can sense if something isn’t right. I tell my husband that this place doesn’t feel right and that we should play the Hanuman Chalisa. I always do puja wherever I go,” she explained.

“It’s possible that a spirit may not want to attack us, but maybe we’re sitting in a space that belongs to them. What’s the harm in offering a prayer?” she added.

Why she never wears Mogra at night

Sudha Chandran also spoke about certain customs she adopted while working in the South, especially during night shoots. She noted that Mogra flowers are commonly worn in the hair, but there are strict unwritten rules about removing them after work.

“When I was shooting Mayuri in the South, we used to wear Mogra in our hair. But as soon as night fell, the hairdresser would remove it and say, ‘Madam, don’t go out at night wearing this. Don’t step out with your hair open. Don’t apply perfume. Please change your clothes,’” she recalled.

Sudha said she never questioned these warnings. “I never asked why. There must be some reason behind it. These are hairdressers who have been working there for years — there has to be logic behind what they’re saying. So what’s the problem in following it?” she said.

She added that she consciously chooses not to dismiss such advice. “It’s not like I say, ‘I’ll wear the gajra and go home, what’s the issue?’ There are certain things I always follow.”

Sudha Chandran on her recent viral video

In the same interview, Sudha Chandran also addressed a video of hers that recently went viral. The clip, shot during a mata ki chowki at her home, showed her in what appeared to be a trance-like state, supported by family members.

The actor admitted she has little memory of what happened. “I don’t remember what I was when I was in that zone. I won’t even say that the goddess herself entered me, because if that happens, your body will explode. No human can endure that energy,” she said.

Sudha added, “Some percentage of her might have entered me as a blessing; that’s it. Maybe it was her presence, maybe not. But I do know that I am blessed. I believe in these things, and it has happened with me.”

