Sudha Chandran says she drank 4 litres of water in 6 minutes during her trance-like state during mata ki chowki: ‘People said I was drunk’

Actor Sudha Chandran is a veteran of Indian television and is one of the most successful stars of that space. But recently, a video of hers was widely shared on social media as she attended a mata ki chowki. Sudha was hosting the event at her home, and in a video from the event she could be seen in a trance-like state, and had to be helped by her family members. In a recent interview, the actor broke silence on the matter and shared her experience.

The actor told Hindi Rush that she isn’t very clear on the details of the incident and only remembers what her family members told her afterwards. She said, “I don’t remember what I was when I was in that zone. I won’t even say that the goddess herself entered me, because if that happens, your body will explode. No human can endure that energy. Some percentage of her might have entered me as a blessing; that’s it. Maybe it was her presence, maybe not. But I do know that I am blessed. I believe in these things, and it has happened with me.”