Sudha Chandran says she drank 4 litres of water in 6 minutes during her trance-like state during mata ki chowki: ‘People said I was drunk’

Actor Sudha Chandran is a veteran of Indian television and is one of the most successful stars of that space. But recently, a video of hers was widely shared on social media as she attended a mata ki chowki. Sudha was hosting the event at her home, and in a video from the event she could be seen in a trance-like state, and had to be helped by her family members. In a recent interview, the actor broke silence on the matter and shared her experience.
The actor told Hindi Rush that she isn’t very clear on the details of the incident and only remembers what her family members told her afterwards. She said, “I don’t remember what I was when I was in that zone. I won’t even say that the goddess herself entered me, because if that happens, your body will explode. No human can endure that energy. Some percentage of her might have entered me as a blessing; that’s it. Maybe it was her presence, maybe not. But I do know that I am blessed. I believe in these things, and it has happened with me.”
Sudha drank 4 liters of water in 6 minutes
Commenting on whether this is a constant occurrence, Sudha mentioned that she reaches that state “most of the time”. She added, “This time it was a little ‘high energy’. I get very tired after it, and my family told me that in about 6-7 minutes, I drank around 4 litres of water. I mean, is that even humanly possible? My husband told me that I was begging for water. People made several comments, like someone said I am still drunk from the New Year’s party. I can only laugh at things like this because I think, ‘To each his own.'”
She responded to the people who were questioning her intentions behind doing something like that, as many believed that it was staged. Sudha asked, “What would I get out of that?” and said, “Now if people don’t believe, I am not standing here to give them some kind of validation. Because if I keep justifying my every single action, then I can’t trust myself, because then I am cheating myself. I won’t question your upbringing, beliefs or tradition, and that is why no one has the right to question my belief. If you don’t want to believe, don’t; I don’t have a problem with it, but don’t question my belief. If you still want to do it and achieve happiness out of it, good, all the better.”
