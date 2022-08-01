Sudesh Lehri opens up about tough childhood, reveals he worked in factories and sold tea

Comedian Sudesh Lehri is known for making everyone laugh with his performances. However, during his formative years, he said that his living conditions were very challenging. To make ends meet, he had to do odd-jobs during childhood.

Lehri rose to popularity after appearing on the third season of the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. After that, he has been part of many comedy shows and done multiple acts on stage and television.

Lehri was speaking to actor and anchor Maniesh Paul on Maniesh’s YouTube Channel. When asked about his humble beginnings, Lehri, who hails from Punjab said, “At that time circumstances were such that there was a lot of poverty and I used to work in small shops when I was young. I have worked in so many factories, tea stalls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudesh Lehri (@realsudeshlehri)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Recalling his childhood, Lehri revealed how he sometimes resorted to stealing cups of tea because he knew he wouldn’t get any at home. “There were days when I couldn’t have tea at home and I was very young back then. So, when I used to go to factories to give tea, I used to quietly first have some tea in a glass and drink it and then proceed to the factories,” he said.

T he 53-year-old artist said that his struggles taught him a lot and actually informed his acting skills. “I think that was a very good thing that happened to me. I have not done any acting course, nor will I do it, but back then if I was selling kulfi, I acted like a kulfiwaala, if I was selling vegetables, I acted like a vegetable seller. So, all that was also acting in a way and with that practice, today it all became practical. Today, if I have to ride a rickshaw, I can do that easily,” he said.