TV actor Suchita Trivedi all set to tie the knot

Television actor Suchita Trivedi, best known for playing the character of Meenakshi Thakkar in TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, is all set to tie the knot with Nigam Patel.

Suchita’s close friends including Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth and Krutika Desai Khan have been actively taking part in the pre-wedding rituals and sharing photos on social media. Others present at the mehendi bash were Benaf Dadachanji, dancer Nishant Bhat and singer Shraddha Pandit.

Suchita’s mehendi ceremony took place a day before and Ridhi was one of the first people to post pictures from the colourful event. While we get a hint that it was a close-knit celebration in the presence of friends and family, Suchita’s happiness can be seen from the glow on her face. The bride-to-be is seen dressed in a traditional legenga and a ‘maang-teeka’, Nigam kept it simple in a kurta pajama.

Check out some photos from Suchita Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony.

Suchita and Nigam have also created a hashtag ‘chiigum’ along with an Instagram page with the same name where they are sharing a lot of photos from their wedding.

In a career spanning 15 years and counting, Suchita has worked in both films and television. Debuting in 1983 movie Woh Saat Din, Suchita went on to do films like Mission Kashmir, Firaaq and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She has been a part of various shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Savitri, Mere Angne Mein, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Comedy Circus.

