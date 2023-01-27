Succession Season 4 teaser: Family strife and struggle for dominance continue in HBO show

Slime puppies, assemble! Jeremy Strong starrer Succession Season 4’s premiere date is out. The fourth edition of the dark-comedy family saga series will release on March 26.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the cable network HBO debuted the first teaser for the upcoming season, in which the Roy children scheme against Logan (Brian Cox) as the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) approaches, prompting family strife and a struggle for dominance. In the teaser, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) says, “It’s a razor walk on a tightrope…500-foot reputational drop.”

The teaser also suggests that Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) joins Logan’s inner circle and that Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) exchange vows.

Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, and Annabeth Gish are among the recently revealed Season 4 cast members.

The show’s devoted viewers, which include Emmy voters, will have to wait a little longer to find out if this will be the last season. Succession has received 48 Emmy nominations over three seasons and 13 victories (including two prizes for best drama). It received the top honour for its third season last year, as well as writing Emmys for Armstrong for All the Bells Say and Macfadyen for supporting actor.