Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Succession to end with upcoming fourth season, announces creator Jesse Armstrong: 'Never thought this could go on forever'

Succession follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Brian Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Jeremy Strong as one of his children, who connive to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

Succession 4 seasonThis image released by HBO shows, from left, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in a scene from the fourth season of Succession. (HBO via AP)
The creator of the hit HBO series Succession says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching.

“I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong said.

HBO confirmed that the fourth season set to premiere next month will be its last.

The show has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and drama series honors in 2020 and 2022.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” Armstrong told the New Yorker. “From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:01 IST
'Much more than the complete collapse of law and order': Capt Amarinder Singh on Amritpal Singh supporters attacking police station

