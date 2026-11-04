Stunt director alleges 9-hour wait on Anil Kapoor-hosted show; actor, Farah Khan apologise

Stunt director and body double Geeta Tandon has called out the production team of India Ke Top 1% after alleging that she and her son were made to wait for nearly nine hours on the sets of the show without proper communication or clarity. Tandon, who has worked in the film and television industry for over two decades, shared her experience in a detailed social media post. Following her post, host Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan responded to her post and apologised.

Geeta Tandon revealed that she had been invited to appear as a guest on India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor, along with her son. She said the production team had repeatedly requested her presence despite the appearance being unpaid. Tandon agreed to participate, believing it could offer her some visibility, and even called her son back from Goa specifically for the shoot.

Tagging Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and production company Banijay Asia in her Instagram post, she recounted her account. The post states that Geeta reached the set at 12:30 PM and was informed that her segment would be filmed in a few hours. However, the wait continued throughout the day, with Tandon alleging that there was little communication from the production team. She said she and her son were made to sit in a tent, with no proper arrangements or even the courtesy of regular updates about when they would be called for the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Tandon (@geetastunt)

She further claimed that despite repeatedly seeking information, she was only told that the team would get back to her. However, no one returned with a clear answer. What upset her more, she said, was the lack of consideration for their time and the manner in which they were treated despite being invited as guests.

Geeta Tandon confronts India Ke Top 1% production team

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In her post, Geeta revealed that she eventually confronted the production team and questioned why she and her son had been kept waiting for so long. She maintained that agreeing to appear without remuneration did not mean that their time and dignity could be taken for granted. However, instead of receiving an apology or a reasonable explanation, Tandon alleged that the production manager, Jaydeep, responded by saying, “If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can’t leave without signing.”

Questioning the statement, Geeta Tandon said she did not understand why anyone should be made to feel that they could not leave after being kept waiting throughout the day. She eventually left the set with her son at 9:15 PM, after spending nearly nine hours there.

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan issued an apology

Responding to her post, Anil Kapoor expressed regret over her experience and apologised for the way she and her son were made to feel on the sets of the show. “Geeta ji, It genuinely saddens me to hear this. As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I’m sorry that your experience left you’ll feeling otherwise. I’ve been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less. I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it (sic)”

Anil Kapoor apologises to Geeta Tandon Anil Kapoor apologises to Geeta Tandon

Geeta accepted the host’s apology and wrote, “Thank you Sir. Hope nobody has to face this. As artists we all deserve respect and thank you for standing up and speaking sir (sic)”

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Geeta Tandon accepts Anil Kapoor’s apology. Geeta Tandon accepts Anil Kapoor’s apology.

Farah Khan also responded to the stunt director’s post and apologised, saying she was unaware that Geeta and her son were waiting at the venue. Farah wrote, “Geetaji apologies.. i had no idea you were there as i was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van as would Anil if he knew.. we have tremendous respect for you and your hard work..(sic)” with folded hands’ emojis. Geeta also responded to Farah’s comment, and thanked for acknowledging the issue. She said, “Thank you so much mam. Your support means a lot. (sic)”

Farah Khan apologises to Geeta Tandon. Farah Khan apologises to Geeta Tandon.

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Geeta Tandon says respect should not depend on celebrity status

In her post, Geeta Tandon clarified that she did not know how much they were aware of what had transpired behind the scenes and was not suggesting that they had personally instructed anyone to treat her and her son that way. She also pointed out that while celebrities and the production staff were being paid for their work, guests invited without payment were expected to sacrifice their professional commitments and personal time without even receiving basic courtesy.

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She highlighting her career spanning over two decades, and said that despite having worked alongside some of the biggest names in the business, professionals who work behind the camera are often not given the respect they deserve. In her post, Geeta also emphasised that respect should not be determined by someone’s celebrity status or position in the entertainment industry. She said that people working behind the scenes deserve the same dignity as those appearing in front of the camera.

She also explained that her decision to speak out was not just about her own experience but about highlighting the treatment of stunt professionals, junior artists, body doubles, technicians, background performers and ordinary guests who are often made to feel that their time is less valuable because they are not famous.

Celebrities come out in support of Geeta Tandon

Several celebrities from the fraternity came out in support of Geeta. Tittotama Shome, Bhagyashree, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ayesha Shroff, among others agreed with Geeta’s opinion.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Narayani Shastri support Geeta Tandon. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Narayani Shastri support Geeta Tandon.

Bhagyashree penned a detailed opinion on this matter. Bhagyashree penned a detailed opinion on this matter.

Tillotama Shome lauds Geeta Tandon for raising her voice. Tillotama Shome lauds Geeta Tandon for raising her voice.

Ayesha Shroff vouches for Geeta Tandon. Ayesha Shroff vouches for Geeta Tandon.

Concluding her note, Geeta Tandon said that working behind the scenes should not make anyone invisible and that respect is a basic human expectation, not a privilege reserved for celebrities.

About Geeta Tandon

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Geeta Tandon serves as a body double and stunt double for several leading ladies in Bollywood. She performs high-octane action sequences, vehicle chases, and dangerous stunts. Geeta body doubled for Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jazbaa, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Other than them, she has also performed stunts for Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Malaika Arora across projects.