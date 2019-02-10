Student of the Year 2 gang set to make their debut on Koffee with Karan Season 6

Koffee With Karan Season 6 is set to welcome new guests in an upcoming episode. The young cast of yet-to-release Student of the Year 2, including Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, will be soon seen on Karan Johar’s chat show.

Advertising

Student of the Year 2’s director Punit Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share the news. Sharing a picture of host Karan Johar with Tiger, Tara and Ananya, he wrote, “The Dean is all set to have his cuppa with the new students 😃👍🏻💪🏻 @ananyapanday @tarasutaria__ @tigerjackieshroff @karanjohar #koffeewithkaran.”

He shared another click of the SOTY2 stars and wrote, “Students at Koffee 😃.”

Also read | Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to open up on their newfound stardom

Ananya Panday shared the same photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “Koffee has never tasted better ❤️☕️ A dream come true for me!!! Thank you so much @karanjohar for having us 👩🏻‍🎓 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria__ #SOTY2 #TheStudents #KoffeeWithKaran,” while Tara Sutaria wrote sharing the photos, “Firsts are special! Especially this one✨Can’t believe it’s almost time for our Koffee debut @tigerjackieshroff @ananyapanday ☕️☕️☕️Thank you for having us!!! ❤️❤️ @karanjohar #KoffeeWithKaran#SOTY2.”

See the posts of Student of the Year 2 gang as they shot for Koffee with Karan season 6’s episode:

Advertising

Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.