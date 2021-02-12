Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon gets Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno onboard

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno are the latest additions to House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones. They will join Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith in the highly awaited show. Toussaint, Best, Ifans and Mizuno will essay Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Otto Hightower and Mysaria, respectively.

HBO’s website has brief descriptions of the characters. Steve Toussaint’s character Corlys Velaryon is described as “the lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. ‘The Sea Snake’ is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

Bend the knee.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno join the cast of @HBO’s #HouseOfTheDragon For the latest updates: https://t.co/ojAsdiyoWV pic.twitter.com/VKuZDWne1s — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 11, 2021

Eve Best’s Princess Rhaenys Velaryon is “a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon. ‘The Queen Who Never Was’ was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.”

Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower is “the Hand of the King, who loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

Sonoya Mizuno’s Mysaria “came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.”

Also Read | Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to go on floors in April

Game of Thrones’ official Twitter account shared the news on Thursday.

Set 300 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the tale of House Targaryen, the family that fled to the Seven Kingdoms from the Doom of Valyria. The Targaryens established their ancestral castle on Dragonstone just off the coast of Westeros. That was until Aegon Targaryen and his sisters brought the Seven Kingdoms to their knees with the help of their dragons.

House of the Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Martin, who is behind this whole world through his fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire, is also the co-creator of House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal.

Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed some of Game of Thrones’ landmark episodes, and Ryan Condal are showrunners. Ramin Djawadi, who composed the music for Game of Thrones, has returned to score House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon begins filming in April, HBO chief Casey Bloys confirmed recently.