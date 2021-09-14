scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Step inside Nia Sharma’s plush new apartment with gorgeous view of Mumbai

Step inside Nia Sharma's new home which has been accessorised in all-white. The actor was seen in the same hue as she hosted a housewarming puja.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 4:46:49 pm
nia sharmaNia Sharma performed house warming puja at her new house on Monday evening. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

Television actor Nia Sharma sure has more than one reason to celebrate this month. The actor recently featured in a single titled “Do Ghoonth”, which has received largely positive reviews. Now, she has moved into a lavish apartment, which she has christened “Nia Niwas.” On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos of her new home in Mumbai. She also gave fans a glimpse of the griha pravesh puja (housewarming ceremony) that was held at her new home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The first photo in Nia’s post shows the entrance of the actor’s house. As we swipe towards the left, we get a glimpse of the living room. Nia also shared a cute selfie with her mother Usha Sharma and thanked her brother Vinayy Sharma “for everything.” As soon as she shared the post, her friends Vishal Singh, Arjit Taneja, Priyaank Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Bharti Singh and others congratulated the actor. “Congratulations girl, such a proud moment and may this house get you all luck and happiness in life,” wrote Shiny Doshi.

Here are photos from Nia Sharma’s housewarming puja:

nia sharma Nia Sharma took her fans on a virtual tour of her house. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) nia sharma house view Here’s a spectacular view from Nia Sharma’s adobe. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) Nia Sharma make-up room Here’s Nia Sharma’s make up room. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) nia sharma friends Nia invited her friends for her housewarming puja.(Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) Nia is celebrating every minute of this achievement. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) nia sharma Here’s another picture of Nia performing puja at her house. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram) nia sharma house Nia’s friend Shalin Bhanot shared this photo. (Photo: Shalin Bhanot/Instagram)

On the work front, Nia recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. There were rumours that she will be the wild card entry on the show. However, she had appeared as a special guest on the show.

Nia made her TV debut with a lead role in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She was last seen in the web series Jamai Raja 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. Apart from “Do Ghoonth,” Nia has also featured in music videos such as “Ankhiyaan Da Ghar” and “Tum Bewafa Ho.”

