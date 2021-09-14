Step inside Nia Sharma’s plush new apartment with gorgeous view of Mumbai

Television actor Nia Sharma sure has more than one reason to celebrate this month. The actor recently featured in a single titled “Do Ghoonth”, which has received largely positive reviews. Now, she has moved into a lavish apartment, which she has christened “Nia Niwas.” On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos of her new home in Mumbai. She also gave fans a glimpse of the griha pravesh puja (housewarming ceremony) that was held at her new home.

The first photo in Nia’s post shows the entrance of the actor’s house. As we swipe towards the left, we get a glimpse of the living room. Nia also shared a cute selfie with her mother Usha Sharma and thanked her brother Vinayy Sharma “for everything.” As soon as she shared the post, her friends Vishal Singh, Arjit Taneja, Priyaank Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Bharti Singh and others congratulated the actor. “Congratulations girl, such a proud moment and may this house get you all luck and happiness in life,” wrote Shiny Doshi.

Here are photos from Nia Sharma’s housewarming puja:

On the work front, Nia recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. There were rumours that she will be the wild card entry on the show. However, she had appeared as a special guest on the show.

Nia made her TV debut with a lead role in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She was last seen in the web series Jamai Raja 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. Apart from “Do Ghoonth,” Nia has also featured in music videos such as “Ankhiyaan Da Ghar” and “Tum Bewafa Ho.”