Step inside Ashneer Grover’s swanky Delhi house with minimalist furniture, huge artworks, and personal garage for fleet of luxury cars

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover owns a swanky house in New Delhi, which he finalised after “looking at almost every house in South Delhi.” The entrepreneur recently gave a tour of his house, in an interview with Brut India.

In the living are, there is a counter which has some family pictures placed on it along with a figurine of Ashneer. The BharatPe co-founder shared that the figurine was gifted to him by the team of Shark Tank India after the completion of the first season. His wife Madhuri Jain Grover said that though she liked her husband as a ‘shark’ on the show, she is more fond of him as a person.

The video also showcased the in-house bar in the living area, which Ashneer said has over 100-150 bottles of alcohol. However, he also revealed that he and his wife are teetotalers and the bar is mostly for Ashneer’s father. Ashneer also spoke about his infamous dining table, and addressed the rumours about it costing Rs 10 crore. “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth Rs 10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth Rs 10 crore but then the table is worth Rs 10 crore,” he joked. However, the entrepreneur revealed that he had to get a pulley installed in his house to bring that dining table inside.

Another attraction of the house is the refrigerator, which the couple decorated with the many travel magnets representing the countries they’ve visited. The kitchen area is also done in shades of beige and has been lit up with some soft lighting.

Ashneer Grover’s bedroom. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube) Ashneer Grover’s bedroom. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube)

A long hallway in the house. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube) A long hallway in the house. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube)

The living area of Ashneer Grover’s The living area of Ashneer Grover’s Delhi house. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube)

Ashneer Grover’s infamous dining table. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube) Ashneer Grover’s infamous dining table. (Photo: Brut India/YouTube)

Ashneer and Madhuri’s bedroom has shades of grey with a long French window that fills the space with natural light. Their bedside tables have healthy snacks as a replacement for chips, after Ashneer decided to lose extra kilos. The couple also shared that they love midnight snacking as they usually watch shows and movies together at night. “We are not the kind of people who got successful by waking up at 4 am,” Ashneer said.

The house has a huge hallway, 50 metres each way, where Ashneer used to run when he hired a personal fitness trainer. In the video, Ashneer also showed off all his cars, all parked on the ground floor of his house. His wife Madhuri’s favourite is the Maybach, and Ashneer said that likes to drive his Porsche when he goes out at the night.

Madhuri revealed that back in the day, Ashneer was “very quiet,” but he was somebody, “jisne ek baar jo cheez thaan li toh thaan li (if he has made up his mind about accomplishing something, he will do it).”

Advertisement

Ashneer became a fan-favourite after the hit first season of Shark Tank India, thanks to his no-nonsense on-screen persona and general meme-ability.