Step inside Arjun Bijlani’s new home with spectacular sea view, gifts it to wife Neha Swami

Television actor Arjun Bijlani gifted a house to his wife Neha Swami as a belated anniversary present. Arjun took to Instagram and shared a photo of the new house that is still in the process of being built, thanking his fans for all the love.

Arjun shared photos of the house on Instagram with the caption, “Got a new place called home . This is the news I wanted to share with you guys .. Wouldn’t have been possible without ur constant support love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you.”

In an interview to Times Of India, Arjun revealed that he had meant to buy the house earlier, but couldn’t do so, as he was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town. The interior work has just begun, and he plans to move in by the end of the year.

He said, “The interior work will start soon and will go on for six to eight months. So, we will move into the house by the end of this year. I wanted to buy it for our anniversary as a gift for Neha. However, I couldn’t do it then as I was shooting for KKK in Cape Town. So, I bought it now. It was a surprise and I am so happy that she loved it.” Arjun and Neha celebrated their eighth anniversary this year.

Arjun Bijlani also mentioned that he’s eyeing a ‘special corner’ in the house. “Every family dreams of decorating their house in a certain way. I won’t call this my dream home, but it’s quite close to that. It’s nice and spacious. My favourite corner is yet to be made, which will be the deck where I can relax for hours. It has a beautiful sea view and nice skyline.”

On the work front, Arjun’s last television show was Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor shot to fame with shows such as Left Right Left, and later the campus drama, Miley Jab Hum Tum.