scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Start-up founder takes subtle dig at Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar says ‘Shark ki class le li’

Shark Tank India Season 2, featuring Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain, airs on weekdays at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.

namita thapar, vineeta singhVineeta Singh gets schooled by a start-up founder. (Photo: SET India/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Start-up founder takes subtle dig at Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar says ‘Shark ki class le li’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the latest promo of Shark Tank India Season 2, start-up founder Poonam Kasturi took a subtle dig at Vineeta Singh, who is the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Poonam, the founder of Daily Dump, took to the stage and said, “Kya aapko pata hain ki aapke kitchen mai ek bohot bada khazana hai?” (Do you know that there is a treasure in your kitchen?) Poonam added that Daily Dump made the first composter of India. Namita Thapar then recalled meeting Poonam at an awards ceremony. Poonam quickly said, “Award nahi paisa chaiye. (I don’t want awards, I want money).”

Later in the video, Vineeta is heard asking other ‘sharks’, “Yeh reetha kya hotha hain? (What is reetha?)” Poonam answered, “Reetha toh reetha he hain na. Aap usi mai kaam karte hai, aapko toh pata he hain.” Namita then lauded Poonam and said, “Shark ki class le li hain.”

The ‘sharks’ then have a ‘stare down’ moment with each other while bidding for Primebook. One of the founders caught Peyush Bansal’s attention when he said, “We know we are better than the giants.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life

While listening to ABC’s Sports and Fitness Academy’s pitch, Namita Thapar said that her children are ABC’s students.

Also read |Exclusive | Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith on RRR song’s win: ‘I cried in my washroom for 1.5 hours’

Hosted by Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). The show airs on weekdays at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 19:32 IST
Next Story

Army of pest-munching ducks keep South African vineyard blooming

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close