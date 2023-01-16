Start-up founder takes subtle dig at Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar says ‘Shark ki class le li’

In the latest promo of Shark Tank India Season 2, start-up founder Poonam Kasturi took a subtle dig at Vineeta Singh, who is the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Poonam, the founder of Daily Dump, took to the stage and said, “Kya aapko pata hain ki aapke kitchen mai ek bohot bada khazana hai?” (Do you know that there is a treasure in your kitchen?) Poonam added that Daily Dump made the first composter of India. Namita Thapar then recalled meeting Poonam at an awards ceremony. Poonam quickly said, “Award nahi paisa chaiye. (I don’t want awards, I want money).”

Later in the video, Vineeta is heard asking other ‘sharks’, “Yeh reetha kya hotha hain? (What is reetha?)” Poonam answered, “Reetha toh reetha he hain na. Aap usi mai kaam karte hai, aapko toh pata he hain.” Namita then lauded Poonam and said, “Shark ki class le li hain.”

The ‘sharks’ then have a ‘stare down’ moment with each other while bidding for Primebook. One of the founders caught Peyush Bansal’s attention when he said, “We know we are better than the giants.”

While listening to ABC’s Sports and Fitness Academy’s pitch, Namita Thapar said that her children are ABC’s students.

Hosted by Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). The show airs on weekdays at 10 pm on Sony TV. It also streams on SonyLIV.