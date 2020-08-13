Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav: Harshad Chopda to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Harshad Chopda played brothers in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

To make Ganpati celebrations special for its viewers, Star Plus has announced Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020. The special event will air during the Ganpati week and will see popular celebrities performing. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will host the show.

As for performances, Shilpa Shetty will kickstart the celebrations by paying an ode to the real heroes – the frontline workers. The actor will dedicate an emotional act to salute them for their selflessness during the coronavirus pandemic. Television’s popular faces Surbhi Jyoti and Siddharth Nigam will also perform on hit Ganpati songs.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The performances were shot during the weekend in Filmcity with complete precautions. Ganesh Utsav is a big celebration in India, especially in Mumbai. While this time it will be a low-key affair across, we decided to make the occasion memorable with this special show.”

Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 will be hosted by Sonu Sood. Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 will be hosted by Sonu Sood.

The channel will also pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. As readers would know, Rajput made his debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil on Star Plus. His co-star from the show Harshad Chopda will honour the actor’s legacy by performing on some of his popular film songs.

Apart from the above mentioned acts, dance crew MJ5 will also present a special performance in their inimitable style, while Divyanka Tripathi will showcase a grand dance skit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd