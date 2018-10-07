Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaaaz steal the show

Star Parivaar Awards 2018: The event took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening where Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Isqbaaaz ended up sweeping most of the awards.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 12:26:22 pm

Star Parivaar Awards 2018 winners Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin and Nakkul Mehta with his wife stunned at the red carpet.

Star Parivaar Awards 2018 took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The award show recognises actors and their contribution to the entertainment industry. While many shows have made space in viewers’ hearts over the course of last year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaaaz were the two daily soaps that swept most of the awards. In fact, Ishqbaaaz actor Nakkul Mehta shared a photo on his Instagram handle where he can be seen posing with his three awards.

Celebrities such as Karishma Tanna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, ex- Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and others were spotted at the red carpet of the event.

Here’s the list of winners:

Favourite Jodi
Kartik & Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Pati
Kartik (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Patni
Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beta
Kartik (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beti
Krishna & Kullfi (Krishna Chali London & Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)

Favourite Pita
Sikander (Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)

Favourite Maa
Ishita (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Jodi
Shivaay & Anika (Ishqbaaaz)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Male
Shivaay (Ishqbaaaz)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Female
Anika (Ishqbaaaz)

HOT DEALS

Stylish Sadasya Award
Surbhi Chandna (Ishqbaaaz)

yeh rishta kya kehlata hai actors Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan looked stunning. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Naagin 3 actor Karishma Tanna was also one of the celebrities to attend the show.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
kasauti zindagi kay season 2 actors Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 actors Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
ishqbaaz Nakuul Mehta Ishqbaaaz lead actor Nakuul Mehta with wife.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Mohit Malik and Additi Malik Mohit Malik and Additi Malik walked the red carpet together.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
dance plus season 4 Choreographer Dharmesh and Punit from Dance Plus season 4 were also spotted. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Mandana Karimi at Star Parivaar Awards night.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Mahesh Thakur Ishqbaaaz Mahesh Thakur from Ishqbaaaz.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast Rishi Dev, Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa flash a smile.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
pooja bannerjee photos Pooja Bannerjee from Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 marked her presence.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Mukti Mohan photos Mukti Mohan was also seen at the event.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Niyati Fatnani from Nazar Nazar actor Niyati Fatnani looked beautiful.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Surbhi Chandna Ishqbaaaz Surbhi Chandna, the Ishqbaaaz, was also spotted.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Sonyaa -Nazar Nazar actor Sonyaa at the red carpet.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement