Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaaaz steal the show

Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin and Nakkul Mehta with his wife stunned at the red carpet.

Star Parivaar Awards 2018 took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The award show recognises actors and their contribution to the entertainment industry. While many shows have made space in viewers’ hearts over the course of last year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaaaz were the two daily soaps that swept most of the awards. In fact, Ishqbaaaz actor Nakkul Mehta shared a photo on his Instagram handle where he can be seen posing with his three awards.

Celebrities such as Karishma Tanna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, ex- Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and others were spotted at the red carpet of the event.

Here’s the list of winners:

Favourite Jodi

Kartik & Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Pati

Kartik (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Patni

Naira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beta

Kartik (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beti

Krishna & Kullfi (Krishna Chali London & Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)

Favourite Pita

Sikander (Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala)

Favourite Maa

Ishita (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Jodi

Shivaay & Anika (Ishqbaaaz)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Male

Shivaay (Ishqbaaaz)

Favourite Digital Sadasya – Female

Anika (Ishqbaaaz)

Stylish Sadasya Award

Surbhi Chandna (Ishqbaaaz)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan looked stunning. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Naagin 3 actor Karishma Tanna was also one of the celebrities to attend the show.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 actors Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ishqbaaaz lead actor Nakuul Mehta with wife.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Mohit Malik and Additi Malik walked the red carpet together.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Choreographer Dharmesh and Punit from Dance Plus season 4 were also spotted. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Mandana Karimi at Star Parivaar Awards night.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Mahesh Thakur from Ishqbaaaz.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast Rishi Dev, Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa flash a smile.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Bannerjee from Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 marked her presence.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Mukti Mohan was also seen at the event.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nazar actor Niyati Fatnani looked beautiful.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Surbhi Chandna, the Ishqbaaaz, was also spotted.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Nazar actor Sonyaa at the red carpet.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

