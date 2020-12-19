Stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath gets married to actor Sulagna Panigrahi

Biswa Kalyan Rath married Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9. (Photo: Biswa Kalyan Rath/Instagram)

Popular standup comedian and content creator Biswa Kalyan Rath tied the knot with television and film actor Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9.

The comedian took to Instagram to share photos from his wedding ceremony. “Biswa Married Aadmi,” Biswa wrote along with the photos.

Sulagna, who has been a part of TV shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan, also shared pictures from her wedding day.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath. Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”

Sulagana Panigrahi made her Bollywood debut with psychological thriller Murder 2. She was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid and made her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Afsos.

Biswa rose to fame with his stand-up acts in Bangalore and his hilarious ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’, a series he used to do with Kanan Gill. He ventured into writing fiction as he penned two seasons of acclaimed web series Laakhon Mein Ek.

