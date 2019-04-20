Inside Ssharad Malhotra’s sangeet and engagement ceremony

TV actor Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. On Friday, photos and videos from his engagement and sangeet ceremony did the rounds on social media. The guests at the ceremony shared videos of Ssharad putting the ring on Ripci’s finger. Also, videos of them performing on hit Bollywood numbers were shared by their friends and family members on social media.

Ssharad, currently seen on Star Bharat’s show Muskaan, is all set to take the wedding vows with Delhi-based fashion designer Ripci Bhatia on April 20.

While the ceremonies were an intimate affair, it was the cast of Colors’ show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki that came to congratulate the couple. Actors Kratika Sengar and Zuber Khan also shared photos from the celebrations on their social media handles. In the videos, we see Ssharad and Ripci dancing on “Aankh Maarey” from Simmba, “Main Agar Kahoon” from Om Shanti Om and “The Jawani Song” from Student Of The Year 2.

See photos and videos from Ssharad Malhotra’s engagement and sangeet ceremony

Ssharad confirmed the news of getting hitched in March this year. He said, “With the blessings of almighty and our elders, I am finally taking the big plunge. Looking forward to this beautiful transition and institution called marriage.”

Sharad was introduced to Ripci by his sister, who is also a designer. The actor, who earlier confessed to having a fear of marriage, was surprised to know Ripci, too, has been running away from marriage. Eventually, the two connected well and with their families keen on getting them settled, the two decided to tie the knot.