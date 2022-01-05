SS Rajamouli reacts to fans asking if MS Dhoni could be his Baahubali, Alia Bhatt explains how she is more street-smart

The RRR team, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Junior NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma show. The unseen highlights from the episode are making waves on YouTube as Kapil Sharma’s channel has uploaded an uncensored cut from their visit.

Kapil also addressed the photo that Rajamouli took with Dhoni and read out the comments on Instagram. Fans had asked if Dhoni would be his next Baahubali and had even mentioned what would have happened had Rajamouli made the Dhoni biopic. The fan wrote that Dhoni would have arrived on an elephant in the middle of the field and the helicopter shot would have been ‘aimed’ at the moon. This left Rajamouli in splits.

Alia Bhatt then praised Junior NTR’s cooking and complained that he hadn’t made anything for his team. Junior NTR said, “You are size zero, how can I give you…”

Kapil Sharma asked Rajamouli, “How many films did you write in lockdown?” Rajamouli answered, “Just one film.” Kapil responded, “Your one film is equal to 10.”

Kapil asked Alia, “Your sister Shaheen says you are very street-smart. What do people mean by that?” Alia explained that she follows her instinct and real-life experiences. Kapil quizzed her on the colours of the zebra crossing and a road, and she got the answers right.

RRR was scheduled to release in January in theatres but given the rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country, the release has been postponed.