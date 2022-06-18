scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Sriti Jha says her viral poem on asexuality is ‘not about me’: ‘Because it was written in first person, people felt…’

Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha shares that her now-viral poem 'Confessions of a romantic asexual' is not about her.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
June 18, 2022 12:09:45 pm
Sriti JhaSriti Jha is currently filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. (Photo: Sriti Jha/Instagram)

Sriti Jha played many characters on screen but it was her performance at a spoken word festival that had her taking over social media platforms. Her poem titled ‘Confessions of a romantic asexual’ at The Spoken Fest in Mumbai went viral and left many wondering if it was based on her personal experiences. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Sriti shared that while writing the poem was a “cathartic” experience, it is not about her.

“I have written poems about the LGBTQ community and I understand that because it was written in first person, many felt it was about me. I have written a couple of more poems and that’s when a poet Daniyal told me that I may be taking the voice away from the people and their important stories by putting them in the first person. The poem comforted me in many ways because I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn’t understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me,” Sriti Jha said.

When asked if she lost out on eligible dating prospects because of what people thought about her sexual orientation, she laughed and said, “Not really and if people are so judgmental then it was good riddance.”

Sriti does come across as an intelligent person and when asked if that intimidates people, she said, “I might come across as an intelligent person but I am very fickle-minded. There isn’t enough depth of substance. Also, I think there are enough interesting people. And we should be approaching others as humans and not with too many expectations. What we all seek is kindness and a sense of humor.”

Best of Express Premium
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Rubina Dilaik says kissing the frog in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo was ‘tormenting’: ‘Will hate to kiss Abhinav now’

Sriti shared that she started writing poems in 2017 when she was bedridden because of TB. The actor added that it gave her a voice and a new perspective. “I was actually inspired by another poet who is non-binary and writes a lot about the community. My first poem was Choodiyan and I really identified with it, and then I wrote a series for the Fairytales for Invisible Children, that included the poem on asexuality and also one on a lesbian love story,” she shared.

Sriti Jha is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show will also see Aneri Bajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement