Sriti Jha says her viral poem on asexuality is ‘not about me’: ‘Because it was written in first person, people felt…’

Sriti Jha played many characters on screen but it was her performance at a spoken word festival that had her taking over social media platforms. Her poem titled ‘Confessions of a romantic asexual’ at The Spoken Fest in Mumbai went viral and left many wondering if it was based on her personal experiences. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Sriti shared that while writing the poem was a “cathartic” experience, it is not about her.

“I have written poems about the LGBTQ community and I understand that because it was written in first person, many felt it was about me. I have written a couple of more poems and that’s when a poet Daniyal told me that I may be taking the voice away from the people and their important stories by putting them in the first person. The poem comforted me in many ways because I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn’t understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me,” Sriti Jha said.

When asked if she lost out on eligible dating prospects because of what people thought about her sexual orientation, she laughed and said, “Not really and if people are so judgmental then it was good riddance.”

Sriti does come across as an intelligent person and when asked if that intimidates people, she said, “I might come across as an intelligent person but I am very fickle-minded. There isn’t enough depth of substance. Also, I think there are enough interesting people. And we should be approaching others as humans and not with too many expectations. What we all seek is kindness and a sense of humor.”

Sriti shared that she started writing poems in 2017 when she was bedridden because of TB. The actor added that it gave her a voice and a new perspective. “I was actually inspired by another poet who is non-binary and writes a lot about the community. My first poem was Choodiyan and I really identified with it, and then I wrote a series for the Fairytales for Invisible Children, that included the poem on asexuality and also one on a lesbian love story,” she shared.

Sriti Jha is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show will also see Aneri Bajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi.