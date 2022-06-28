Sriti Jha says Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been a journey of self-discovery: ‘Have surprised myself’

From the simple yet strong Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha has now broken out to step into the world of reality shows. The actor is one of the contestants in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While many cannot wait to see Sriti’s real personality, for her, the opportunity has been a journey of self-discovery. She also says that ever since she started training in various adventure sports, it has helped her embrace new things in life.

“While in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, I realised that I can surprise myself. I will give that credit to myself. Also, what happens is that we second guess or judge ourselves very easily. I sometimes do become conscious on camera and question my reactions. But here, when you are put into a situation of fear, you have no control over your emotions. I say and do stupid things but it’s not in my hands,” Sriti told indianexpress.com. She added that after the months of training she is more open to newer things, and is also okay with failing. “That’s how you learn. You may fall but the most important thing is to try again.”

The promo introducing Sriti had her carrying alligators, walking the tightrope with a snake around her neck to staging a free-fall from a helicopter. While the video has her calling out her mother’s name, the actor said she’s enjoying the tasks on the show. When asked which one had her sweating, she smiled to say, “I think the one with the alligators. It was the most difficult thing and I don’t think I even did it well.”

The Kumkum Bhagya actor further stumped us with her mantra, as she said, “I believe life and death ke beech bas time pass karna hai (we need to pass the time between life and death). And I want to make sure every moment is enjoyable.” She added that she doesn’t worry about winning or losing as her priority is to enjoy whatever she does.

Sriti Jha is known to be someone who is always surrounded by books and is quite reclusive. As we wondered how she is gelling up with her co-contestants, the actor said that since she travels alone a lot, she is used to talking to strangers. “I actually enjoy hearing people’s stories and here I am, living it up with 14 people, who I have never met. Each one comes with their own experiences, stories and I have been actually enjoying my time with them.”

Heaping words of praise on host Rohit Shetty, Sriti Jha shared, “He is such a kind person and has an amazing sense of humour. He also enjoys playing pranks on us. And to see that endearing, childish side is very heartwarming. Also, I think all of us on the show have a lot of respect for him.”

Apart from Sriti Jha, other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi.