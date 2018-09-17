Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode: I am here to win the show

Earlier there was buzz that Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode will enter the show with boyfriend Manish Naggdev. Earlier there was buzz that Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode will enter the show with boyfriend Manish Naggdev.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 aired its grand premiere on Sunday. Host Salman Khan took the stage, introducing 17 contestants, who would be locked in the house for more than 100 days. While the commoners came in jodis, celebrities walked in the house alone. Ishqbaaaz fame Srishty Rode is one of the celebrity contestants this season.

Minutes before entering the house, she shared with us that she was enjoying all the attention, and looking forward to entering the house. “It hasn’t yet sunk in but I am really super excited. Only after I am there, will I know what I have signed up for (laughs). But I will definitely make the most of my journey in Bigg Boss,” Srishty shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Earlier there was buzz that Srishty will enter the show with boyfriend Manish Naggdev. When asked why she was participating alone, the actor said, “That was completely a production call. To be honest, I would have loved to have him on the show with me. I hope the makers play a twist and get him back. I really wish he could come along.”

When asked if entering the house alone would be a disadvantage for her, the Choti Bahu actor said, “Maybe, maybe not. I am sure the makers have planned the twists accordingly. They will never be partial towards one. Everyone will have their own advantages and weaknesses. Only time will tell what happens on the show.”

Sharing that her ultimate goal is to win Bigg Boss 12, Srishty added that be it tasks or household chores, she will participate in everything. “Tasks would be fun to do. As for people’s perception, I can clean utensils, house, clothes quite well. As a child, my mother would punish me by asking me to do these jobs. Now, I am thankful that she did that. Surviving in Bigg Boss is no mean task, and one should be up for everything. I want to be myself, and take things as it comes. And have loads of fun also.”

The 26-year-old confessed that she hasn’t lived with strangers ever, and the thought definitely scares her. Talking about getting attention, especially from men, Srishty said, “I am quite used to it. I am beautiful, so people will like me, na? (laughs). As actors, we have people showering us with love and that’s okay. I know where to draw the lines and handle things.”

The self-proclaimed Salman Khan fan has an interesting habit of sleepwalking and talking. Sharing the advice that her family and friends gave her before she stepped in, Srishty said, “They all told me, shant rehna (be calm). They told me to keep my cool. They all are confident that I will do good and have fun.”

Bigg Boss 12 will air every day at 9 pm on Colors.

