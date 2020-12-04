Srishty Rode on Rubina-Abhinav: No better place than Bigg Boss to solve problems

Srishty Rode and Rubina Dilaik have been friends for the longest time. (Photo: Srishty Rode/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode has too many friends to root for while watching Bigg Boss 14. The actor is close friends with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla but also Eijaz Khan. Initially, Rode found it hard as they were against each other but she is happy that they have sorted their issues now.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Punar Vivah actor mentioned how she has backed all her friends throughout. She has different equations with each of them, so sometimes it became tough to support all of them. “They have also been playing individually, and that was a good thing. Honestly, if I was with them, I would have tried to sort things between Rubina and Eijaz. They are all dear to me, and I couldn’t divide my love. However, I am so glad that they are friends now, and I want all of them to do well and reach the finale.”

Recently, during the immunity task, contestants had to share their deepest darkest secret on national television. Rubina Dilaik revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of a divorce, and took up Bigg Boss 14 as the last means to work on their marriage. Shukla, on his part, spoke about being bankrupt after his first film flopped, while Eijaz Khan opened up about being molested as a kid, that left a huge impact on him.

Calling it an emotional and heavy episode, Srishty Rode said that it was really tough for her and everyone’s families to watch something like this transpire on TV. She added that while the promo did give a hint of what was to come, seeing her friends talking about their low moments left her in tears.

“I have been constantly in touch with Rubina’s mom. It has been tough for all of us to see something like that happen on Bigg Boss. Even what Eijaz said was really sad. It was so emotional to hear them talk. I hope the audience would now understand them better and reason out their actions,” she shared.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant was upset while talking about how some of the housemates tagged the confessions as “fake.” Srishty added that Kavita Kaushik had no business to console Rubina Dilaik after the task if she felt it was merely a publicity stunt. For her, Kaushik’s actions came across even more fake.

She further added, “It’s not easy to talk about these matters, and that too on a public platform. People don’t understand that while they are staying with a set of contestants now, Rubina and Abhinav will have to face the world after that. Divorce is something that involves families also. It was saddening to see Rubina and Abhinav cry so much after just talking about it. I don’t know how heartless people can be to call that fake.”

The actor refused to comment on whether she and other close friends had an inkling about the crack in Rubina-Abhinav’s marriage. She, however, shared that there could have been nothing better than Bigg Boss to help them sort their issues. “I know a lot of people have been saying if they had to spend time together, why Bigg Boss. I would like to tell you that if this was their last chance, the show is the best thing as you cannot run away. Also, since you are in the public eye, you would try to be nice to each other and put your best foot forward. Then there are so many challenges thrown at you, that a couple can work on it together and evolve. If they were in the outside world, they would have the option to walk out after one fight. Here, they have to face and sort it out anyhow.”

Rode shared that she is upset with Rubina for being so nice to others. Rode shared that she had clearly told her that no one would be a friend in that house, but given she is such a nice human being, Rubina forgives and forgets easily.

Eijaz Khan is already in the finale and Srishty Rode believes that Rubina will join him. While she would have liked to see Aly Goni too, she now feels that given the popularity, Jasmin Bhasin will be another finalist. As for the fourth one, she said that would be a “tough call”.

Kavita Kaushik, as readers would know, walked out of Bigg Boss 14 house. Post her exit, the race to the finale is now between Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin.

