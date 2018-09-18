Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house

S Sreesanth is all set for a new innings in Bollywood with Aksar 2. S Sreesanth is all set for a new innings in Bollywood with Aksar 2.

In just two days of Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth has already threatened to leave the show. The former cricketer failed to do the task leading to Bigg Boss cancelling it. With housemates blaming him, Sreesanth, in a fit of rage, will announce that he will leave the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “When it was Sreesanth’s turn in the task, he sat down on the panel with Sourabh Mehta and Shivashish Mishra. Seeming quite disinterested, he refused to carry on the debate. Even after being prodded by the housemates and warned by Bigg Boss, he refused to utter a word. Bigg Boss then called off the task. The moderators Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel also looked furious at Sreesanth’s unsporting attitude.”

The housemates were really disappointed with their first task being unsuccessful. They showcased their anger and frustration and did not leave a chance to call out Sreesanth. While the Khan sisters Saba and Somi will get into an argument with him, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra will try to make him understand the importance of the task.

“Feeling irritated by the contestants’ taunts, Sreesanth will threaten to leave the show. He will say that he cannot judge people in a couple of days. And if such tasks are going to be a part of the game, he wouldn’t like to play it. He will also show his displeasure at being blamed by the housemates,” the source added.

As per the task, the single contestants were asked to challenge jodis in the BB Press Conference task. Both parties would then debate on why they are more deserving to be a part of Bigg Boss. The other housemates had to cross question them while ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde and popular actor Karan Patel played moderators.

Sreesanth had participated in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa a few years back, and there, he had staged a walkout after being eliminated. In his interview with indianexpress.com before entering Bigg Boss, he had assured that he will not repeat his act. “During Jhalak, I was on bail. Now that I have got a clean-chit, I have nothing to prove to anyone. Be assured, I will not walk out of Bigg Boss. I am confident that I will only come out of the house on the finale. I have always believed in giving it all or nothing,” Sreesanth had shared.

Only time will tell whether the cricketer-turned-actor will stick to his word or add another controversy to his name. It would also be interesting to see how Salman Khan would react to this incident on the Weekend Ka Vaar.

