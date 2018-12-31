Sreesanth: I came to survive Bigg Boss 12 but ruled it

While many felt that Sreesanth deserved to win Bigg Boss 12, it was his sister Dipika Kakar who took home the trophy. While Deepak Thakur stepped out of the house with Rs 20 lakh, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra ended their journey in the fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Advertising

But if you feel the former cricketer was disappointed that he couldn’t lift the trophy, you are mistaken. Post wrapping the shoot of the reality show, Sreesanth told the media, “I am really happy for Dipika. She is family and so it’s special that the trophy came home. Also, I got to lift the trophy first (laughs). Romil had said that he will not even let me smell the trophy. But I did, and it smelled really good (laughs). For some reason, I feel good. So no complaints.”

Sreesanth had recently commented how he feels Dipika, who is a Colors face, would eventually win over him. When asked about the statement, he smiled to say, “That was an insane statement I made. And Dipika even got angry with me. But see, it turned into reality. I really feel everyone in the show was deserving to win it. It’s only that at the end of the day, Dipika played the best and the whole world helped her become the winner.”

As soon as the results were announced, fans on social media stated that Sreesanth should have won. When the journalists informed him about the same, Sreesanth, with pride in his voice, stated, “That’s really sweet and I thank everyone for the support. And the ones who didn’t, they also made my wife and family stronger. I am so glad that I got this platform. If I hadn’t, the audience wouldn’t have got to know the real Sreesanth. I will still say that I feel I am the winner. Nothing compared to cricket, but it was a great journey. And I am happy to say that I came to survive the game but ruled it.”

Advertising

The 35-year-old had an eventful journey on Bigg Boss 12. Time and again, he spoke about his match-fixing scandal, life ban by BCCI and even revealed the truth behind the Harbhajan Singh slapgate. But what made him the most talked about contestant was his aggression, threats of quitting the show and emotional breakdown.

Talking about the same, Sreesanth said, “Yes, there were occasions when I overreacted. I might not have done that in normal life. But what I did or others did was because we were locked inside a difficult house. It was a different scenario. Now, I have forgiven them and myself. I am leaving behind all that happened inside. Yes, I accept I went overboard sometimes but it was only when people questioned my career and used unsavoury remarks against women. But I must add that you need the courage to accept your mistake and apologise.”

While he spoke about women, we asked Sreesanth what made him take a stand only for his sister Dipika Kakar. He said, “I stood for every woman in the house. Even if you are referring to my fights with Surbhi Rana, I supported her always. As everyone would have seen, I did so much to make her the captain. Just because a woman was trying to get on my nerves, doesn’t mean I will not give back. This house has taught me a lot more about equality. I can confidently say that I respected every woman.”

Also Read | Dipika Kakar: My bond with Sreesanth is the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12

Sharing a rather loving anecdote, he said, “The best thing that has come out of the show is for the girl I love the most. She fell in love with a fun-loving and aggressive boy, who got lost somewhere after 2013. But now he is back, and Bhuvneshwari is so happy about that. Bigg Boss 12 has been one of the best experiences in my life. And I am proud that I gained so much strength and experience from the show. I am thankful to the team that gave me multiple chances to prove myself.”

Before leaving the room to party with Salman Khan, Sreesanth remarked, “I have my film Cabaret releasing soon. Also, you all have heard a lot about Kempegowda 2, which is up for release also. And of course, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 will launch next week. So keep giving me the same love.”